Danish prince moves to US for defense industry attache post

“I am proud that I still get the opportunity to represent Denmark internationally in the area of security and defence" the 53-year-old prince said in a statement. "Transatlantic cooperation is a high-priority area, and I am honored that they have found me qualified for the task.”

Prince Joachim is the younger son of Queen Margrethe II, and is the sixth in the line of succession to the Danish throne. He has an extensive military background with the Danish Armed Forces and elsewhere starting from 1987.