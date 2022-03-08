Danish toy maker Lego again posts improved profit, revenue

Lego which only releases earning twice a year, has acknowledged that the past couple of years have been unique for the company. It has faced issues with production and retailing amid the pandemic, but has seen an increased demand for its products from families forced to stay at home.

Looking ahead, Lego said that it expects 2022 to see growth rates “normalize to long-term sustainable single-digit growth,” driven by “a continuous focus on product innovation and growth in established and newer markets.”

Last week, Lego announced that it was pausing shipments of products to Russia, “given the extensive disruption to the operating environment.”

Headquartered in Billund, western Denmark, Lego said its five factories in three continents positioned the company well to navigate through shifting demand in its markets. It produces in Mexico for its American markets and in China for its Asian market. The production for Europe comes from factories in the Czech Republic, Hungary and Denmark.

Lego was founded in 1932 by Ole Kirk Kristiansen and its name is derived from the Danish words “leg godt,” or “play well.” The brand name was created without knowing that the word lego in Latin means “I assemble.”