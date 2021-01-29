Dartmouth reinstates 5 sports, accused of violating Title IX

The decision to cut the teams sparked outcry among athletes. More than a dozen Asian athletes had signed a letter in August complaining that the cuts target sports popular with Asians, noting that they will impact 30 Asian athletes, half of all Asians athletes at Dartmouth. Twenty of the school's sports teams had signed a letter in October calling for Dartmouth to reinstate the sports, according to the student newspaper.

A gender equity review must be completed by March 15, 2022, the statement said. And based on that review, the school will adopt and gender equity plan to ensure that all aspects of its intercollegiate athletic program comply with Title IX during the 2023-24 academic year and in future years, the statement said.

“Dartmouth is committed to offering equal opportunities in intercollegiate athletics regardless of one’s gender," Hanlon said. "It is, and always has been, our intention to ensure that we are complying with the law and fully living up to our institutional values of diversity, equity, and inclusion.”

Arthur Bryant, the lead attorney for the female athletes, said they were delighted that the school has agreed to reinstate the teams and to do a gender equity review.

“Our clients, who stood up for their rights, are incredibly proud," he said in a statement. “They sincerely hope that Dartmouth will use this opportunity to become a model for gender equity in athletics nationwide."