David and Nicola Yoon launch YA imprint for people of color

“I loved romantic comedies and romance novels when I was younger. Loved the meet-cutes, the breakups, the make-ups, and the final chase scene followed by the big speech declaring one person’s love for the other," Nicola Yoon said in a statement Thursday, citing such films as “Moonstruck” and “The Princess Bride,” along with Harlequin romances.

“But as much as I loved those titles, they always left me with nagging questions: Where were the girls who looked like me? Didn’t Black girls ever fall in love?”