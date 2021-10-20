David Byrne says audiences seem 'thrilled' to be in theater

Quickly in the show, he addresses what has kept people away.

“Thank you for leaving your homes,” he says. “I used to say that in the old world and it had a different meaning. But many things have changed,”

He references COVID-19 in some of his other monologues.

“Because of the nature of the show, because I talk directly to the audience and I'm not a character in a play, I have the opportunity to address a little bit of what we've all been through,” he said in an interview. “First I thought, ‘how do I do that?’ I didn't want to turn the show into being about the pandemic. But I can't ignore it.”

During the break, Byrne thought about musical changes, swapping some songs for others in a personal catalogue that encompasses nearly 45 years, but ultimately decided he liked the current mix.

There was no question about bringing the show itself back. All of the pre-pandemic performances had sold out, so he knew there was an appetite for it. He also considers it a distillation of many ideas about performance that he'd been trying through the years, and Byrne thought “I should let this ride for a little bit before I abandon it and go on to something else.”

“American Utopia” has performances scheduled through next spring. Byrne has committed to a different theater project in Denver, Colorado, next summer, so it won't go on indefinitely.

Just as importantly, “American Utopia” doesn't feel dated upon its return, he said.

“The show dealt with a lot of issues that really came to the fore during the pandemic, whether it was race and policing or voting,” he said. “It was, in a way, lucky, maybe prescient. We just happened to catch the tenor of the times. It didn't seem to lose any of its relevance.”