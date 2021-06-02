David Diop wins International Booker Prize with WWI story

Diop’s novel was chosen by majority decision of the five judges over contenders including Jewish-Russian family history “In Memory of Memory” by Russian writer Maria Stepanova and imaginative short-story collection “The Dangers of Smoking in Bed” by Argentina’s Mariana Enriquez.

Born in France and raised in Senegal, Diop teaches 18th-century literature at the University of Pau in southern France.

He is the first French author to win the prize, a counterpart to the prestigious Booker Prize for English-language fiction.

Diop's novel, which was published in French in 2018, resonates with present-day debates about racism and colonialism.

Hughes-Hallett said the book didn’t win “because if speaks to the current conversation about racial politics,” but because “it spoke to us with the most power.”