David Trimble, architect of N Ireland peace deal, dies at 77

FILE - A delighted Ulster Unionist Party leader David Trimble speaks to the media at a hotel in Belfast, Northern Ireland, June 16, 2003, after winning a crucial vote with his party on its continued support for the Irish peace process. David Trimble, a former Northern Ireland first minister who won the Nobel Peace Prize for being a key architect of the Good Friday Agreement that ended decades of conflict, has died, the Ulster Unionist Party said Monday July 25, 2022. He was 77. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison, File)

Nation & World
By SYLVIA HUI and JILL LAWLESS, Associated Press
Updated 40 minutes ago
David Trimble, a former first minister of Northern Ireland who won the Nobel Peace Prize for helping end decades of conflict in the region, has died at 77

LONDON (AP) — David Trimble, a former Northern Ireland first minister who won the Nobel Peace Prize for playing a key role in helping end Northern Ireland’s decades of violence, has died, the Ulster Unionist Party said Monday. He was 77.

The party said in a statement on behalf of the Trimble family that the unionist politician died earlier Monday “following a short illness.”

Trimble, who led the UUP from 1995 to 2005, was a key architect of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement that ended three decades of violent conflict in Northern Ireland known as “The Troubles.”

Keir Starmer, leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party, called Trimble “a towering figure of Northern Ireland and British politics” in a tweet Monday.

The UUP was Northern Ireland’s largest Protestant unionist party when, led by Trimble, it agreed to the Good Friday peace accord.

He was the party’s first leader in 30 years to meet with the Irish premier in Dublin. In 1997, Trimble became the first unionist leader to negotiate with Irish republican party Sinn Fein.

Trimble shared the 1998 Nobel Peace Prize with Catholic moderate leader John Hume, head of the Social Democratic and Labour Party, for their work.

He became first minister in Northern Ireland’s first power-sharing government the same year, with the SDLP’s Seamus Mallon as deputy first minister.

But both the UUP and the SDLP soon saw themselves eclipsed by more hardline parties -- the Democratic Unionist Party and Sinn Fein.

Trimble struggled to keep his party together as the power-sharing government was rocked by disagreements over disarming the IRA and other paramilitary groups. Senior colleagues defected to the DUP, Trimble lost his seat in Britain’s Parliament in 2005 and soon after he resigned as party leader. The following year he was appointed to the upper chamber of Parliament, the House of Lords.

Northern Ireland power-sharing has gone through many crises since then — but the peace settlement has largely endured.

“The Good Friday Agreement is something which everybody in Northern Ireland has been able to agree with,” Trimble said earlier this year. “It doesn’t mean they agree with everything. There are aspects which some people thought were a mistake, but the basic thing is that this was agreed.”

Trimble is survived by his wife Daphne and children, Richard, Victoria, Nicholas and Sarah.

FILE - Ulster Unionst Party leader David Trimble talks to the media about his resignation during a press conference in Belfast, Northern Ireland, May, 9, 2005. David Trimble, a former Northern Ireland first minister who won the Nobel Peace Prize for being a key architect of the Good Friday Agreement that ended decades of conflict, has died, the Ulster Unionist Party said Monday July 25, 2022. He was 77. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison, File)

Credit: Peter Morrison

FILE - U.S. President Bill Clinton, left, meets with David Trimble, first minister in the new Northern Ireland government, at the parliament buildings, in, Belfast, Northern Ireland, Dec. 13, 2000. David Trimble, a former Northern Ireland first minister who won the Nobel Peace Prize for being a key architect of the Good Friday Agreement that ended decades of conflict, has died, the Ulster Unionist Party said Monday July 25, 2022. He was 77. (Pool photo via AP, file)

Credit: Uncredited

FILE - The 1998 Nobel Peace Prize winners John Hume, right, and David Trimble at the Grand Hotel in Oslo, Dec. 9, 1998. The Nobel Committee praised the pair "for their efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in Northern Ireland" and their roles in delivering the Good Friday accord earlier in the year. David Trimble, a former Northern Ireland first minister who won the Nobel Peace Prize for being a key architect of the Good Friday Agreement that ended decades of conflict, has died, the Ulster Unionist Party said Monday July 25, 2022. He was 77. (AP Photo/Jon Eeg, File)

Credit: Jon Eeg

FILE - The leader of the Ulster Unionist Party David Trimble leaves a polling station in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, May, 5, 2005, after voting in the Northern Ireland elections. David Trimble, a former Northern Ireland first minister who won the Nobel Peace Prize for being a key architect of the Good Friday Agreement that ended decades of conflict, has died, the Ulster Unionist Party said Monday July 25, 2022. He was 77. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison, File)

Credit: Peter Morrison

FILE - From left, David Trimble Northern Ireland First Minister, US President Bill Clinton, Seamus Mallon Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister, and British Prime Minister Tony Blair on the steps of Parliament Buildings, Stormont, Belfast, Northern Ireland, Dec. 13, 2000. David Trimble, a former Northern Ireland first minister who won the Nobel Peace Prize for being a key architect of the Good Friday Agreement that ended decades of conflict, has died, the Ulster Unionist Party said Monday July 25, 2022. He was 77. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison, File)

Credit: Peter Morrison

