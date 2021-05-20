Davidson returns to Blue Jackets as president of hockey ops

“This is an important time for our organization and having stability and proven leadership at the top of our hockey operations department is critical for us to do what we want to do, which is bring a Stanley Cup championship to Columbus. Signing Jarmo to an extension and then bringing J.D. back gives us the right people to address the opportunities and challenges before us and we couldn’t be more excited.”

The Blue Jackets are looking for a new coach after missing the playoffs and parting ways with John Tortorella. Davidson’s return gives the organization a respected hockey executive to help lead that search.