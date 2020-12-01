Davis, Brooks help No. 14 UNC top UNLV 78-51 in Maui tourney

The tournament is being played in the North Carolina mountains instead of its traditional Hawaii setting due to the coronavirus pandemic. That gave the Tar Heels a home-state game, though with fan cutouts in the seats and pumped-in crowd noise, along with bringing Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams back to the city where he grew up and played in high school.

UNC: The Tar Heels, who climbed three spots in the AP Top 25 poll Monday afternoon, came out so flat that an irked Williams yanked four starters as the Tar Heels fumbled around for a response to UNLV's game-opening 13-0 run. But the Tar Heels settled down at both ends, particularly in doing a better job of establishing their offense in the paint with their deep frontcourt — then began cruising with confidence early in the second half.

UNLV: The Runnin' Rebels were picked to finish fourth in the Mountain West Conference but had a bumpy start to their second year under T.J. Otzelberger, giving up 49 first-half points in a 13-point home loss to Montana State. Afterward, Otzelberger said UNLV's “effort, energy and competitive spirit wasn’t where it needed to be.” Things looked better at the start of this one, only to see UNLV fade badly.

UNC: The Tar Heels advanced to the semifinals to face the Stanford-Alabama winner on Tuesday.

UNLV: The Runnin' Rebels fell into consolation bracket to face the Stanford-Alabama loser on Tuesday.

UNLV guard Marvin Coleman (31) goes up for a basket in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in the Maui Invitational tournament, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek) Credit: Kathy Kmonicek Credit: Kathy Kmonicek