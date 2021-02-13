Davis propels Lakers past Grizz 115-105 for 7th straight win

The Grizzlies hit 12 3-pointers after making a franchise-record 23 against Charlotte two nights earlier.

Memphis opened the game with a 22-2 run, humiliating the champions in the first six minutes. The Lakers had their fourth straight terrible start on their homestand, but they took their first lead late in the third quarter.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Desmond Bane missed his first game of the season for personal reasons after scoring a career-high 18 points Wednesday. Bane wrote on Twitter earlier this week that his great-grandmother had died. ... De’Anthony Melton missed his third straight game with shoulder soreness.

Lakers: Alex Caruso had two points and six assists in his return from a two-game absence with a hand injury. ... Harrell left the court early in the fourth quarter after a collision with Kuzma, but returned to the bench later.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: At Kings on Sunday.

Lakers: At Nuggets on Sunday.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, left, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James complains about the lack of a foul call during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones, left, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers guard Alex Caruso defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks, left, and forward Kyle Anderson congratulate each other during a timeout in the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, left, tries to pass while under pressure from Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis, center, and forward LeBron James during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, shoots as Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks, center, and center Jonas Valanciunas defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Credit: Mark J. Terrill Credit: Mark J. Terrill