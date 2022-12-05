Davis scores 55 points, leads Lakers over Wizards 130-119

Los Angeles led by 21 points in the first half. It was 85-56 early in the third quarter before the Wizards rallied within nine points in the fourth.

The 6-foot-10 Davis presented a rare match in wingspan for 7-3 Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis. Both have 7–foot-6 wingspans.

But Davis’ mobility and scoring from every level on the floor helped him control the matchup Sunday. Porzingis shot 11 of 25 for 27 points.

The Wizards were 5-for-25 from behind the 3-point line in the first half. Three of those five makes came from backup shooting guard Corey Kispert, who finished with 16 points.

Former Laker Kyle Kuzma added 26 points for Washington before he fouled out.

TIP-INS

Lakers: James (ankle) was listed as questionable about 90 minutes before the game began, but was in the starting lineup. … Lakers coach Darvin Ham spent the 1998 season playing for the Wizards. His biggest memory from his lone season in Washington was the team finished 42-40 but missed the playoffs by a game. “I wish we had the play-in system back then,” Ham said.

Wizards: PG Delon Wright (hamstring) has “ramped up” his individual work, according to coach Wes Unseld Jr. Unseld said he expects Wright to participate in 2-on-2 and 3-on-3 during the Wizards’ upcoming West Coast trip. Wright has not played since Oct. 25. … F Rui Hachimura (ankle) is still experiencing soreness. Unseld said they will not rush him back.

UP NEXT

Lakers: At Cleveland on Tuesday night.

Wizards: At Chicago on Wednesday night.

