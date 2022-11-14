Davis scores season-high 37, Lakers beat Nets to snap skid

Los Angeles' largest lead was 18 with four minutes remaining.

Kyrie Irving missed his sixth straight game as part of a team suspension for refusing to say he had no antisemitic beliefs,

Los Angeles had a 55-46 lead at halftime. The Lakers extended their advantage to 77-61 with 3:56 remaining in the third quarter on a 3-pointer by Walker before the Nets scored 11 straight points and closed the quarter on a 16-3 run.

TIP-INS

Nets: Nic Claxton suffered a left eye contusion during the third quarter and did not return. ... Markieff Morris made a crosscourt shot at the end of the first half, but it happened after the buzzer. ... Ben Simmons was declared out one hour before tipoff due to left knee soreness. ... Seth Curry (left ankle) sat out after playing 26 minutes on Saturday in a win over the Clippers.

Lakers: Austin Reaves had 15 points while Russell Westbrook had 14 points and 12 assists. ... Walker scored 11 of the Lakers' first 20 points.

UP NEXT

Nets: At the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.

Lakers: Host the Detroit Pistons Friday.

