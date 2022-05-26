dayton-daily-news logo
X

Davos updates | German chancellor to give final big speech

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner, left, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, talk prior to the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

caption arrowCaption
German Finance Minister Christian Lindner, left, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, talk prior to the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

Nation & World
22 minutes ago
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is wrapping up the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting with a speech in Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is wrapping up the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting with a speech in Davos.

His address Thursday comes after days of discussions about Russia’s war in Ukraine, a global food crisis, climate change and other hot-button issues.

The yearly gathering of elites that was suspended twice over the COVID-19 pandemic has been overshadowed by the war in Ukraine. It's doused moods among policymakers but not stopping advocacy groups and business leaders from trying to improve fortunes and — as forum organizers hope — the state of the world.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and an array of lawmakers, local officials and business leaders captured the spotlight in-person and virtually to drum up support for their country’s fight.

Attention is turning to Scholz’s near-finale address, mostly to see if he might try to answer two of Ukraine’s key appeals: for stronger sanctions against Russia and better weapons to help their forces fight.

In Other News
1
China's foreign minister starts Pacific tour in the Solomons
2
President: 11 babies killed in fire at Senegalese hospital
3
Style clash: Klopp, Ancelotti take different path to the top
4
Germany: G-7 nations can lead the way on ending coal use
5
Live updates | Ukraine says Russia presses offensive in east
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top