Day care owner gets 6 years for hiding 26 kids in basement

Many of the children had soiled or wet diapers and were sweaty and thirsty, according to an arrest affidavit.

When police arrived, Faith repeatedly told an officer that no children were there and that the home did not have a basement, but the officer heard children’s music and a child’s cry from the basement, the affidavit said.

Another officer discovered a false wall and moved it to reveal the basement staircase, the affidavit said.

At Faith's sentencing on Thursday, parents of the children and relatives filled the courtroom, telling the judge that their children have suffered trauma since being at the day care, citing sleep and anxiety issues, KOAA-TV reported.

Parent Kim Marshall said that both of her children still receive counseling.

“We sleep with the lights on in our house,” she said. “My kids are anxious. They are fearful of the world.”

Faith's lawyer, Josh Tolini, said she had difficulty saying to “no” to parents who wanted to place their children at her day care and that the situation snowballed.

She made some “incredibly poor decisions about how to do this,” Tolini said.

Faith was convicted of 26 counts of misdemeanor child abuse, attempting to influence a public servant and obstructing a peace officer.

KRDO-TV reported that charges against Fresquez will be dropped if she meets some unspecified steps.

Day care employee Christina Swauger was convicted of the same charges as Faith and is awaiting sentencing.

An arrest warrant has been issued for another former day care employee who failed to appear in court, said Howard Black, a spokesperson for the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office in Colorado.