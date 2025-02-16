Daytona 500 stopped by rain after 11 laps with Trump on hand for NASCAR's biggest race

Rain started falling in turns one and two, the West side of the 2 1/2-mile Daytona International Speedway.

Trump spoke to the drivers as he led them through several ceremonial laps.

“This is your favorite president. I’m a big fan. I am a really big fan of you people," Trump said. "How you do this I don’t know, but I just want you to be safe. You’re talented people and you’re great people and great Americans. Have a good day, have a lot of fun and I’ll see you later.”

NASCAR officials moved the start time to 2 p.m. Eastern earlier this week — 70 minutes ahead of the planned green flag — because of potential rain. Inclement weather is expected to be in the area between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., with forecasts showing 99% chance of rain. And since it takes roughly two hours to dry the track, it could be 7 p.m. before the race resumes.

" Captain America " actor Anthony Mackie landed at the "Great American Race" and gave the command for drivers to start their engines.

