Dbacks' Weaver loses no-hit bid in 7th on broken-bat single

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Luke Weaver throws a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Luke Weaver throws a pitch against the Cincinnati Reds during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Credit: Ross D. Franklin

By DAVID BRANDT, Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Luke Weaver's no-hit bid ended with one out in the seventh inning when Cincinnati's Eugenio Suárez snuck a broken-bat single up the middle.

Weaver retired Nick Castellanos to start the seventh on a fly ball, then walked Joey Votto on four pitches. Suárez followed with the groundball single, which was perfectly placed between Arizona's shortstop and second baseman.

The 27-year-old Weaver had a perfect game through 5 2/3 innings Sunday but hit Alex Blandino with a pitch with two outs in the sixth. The right-hander retired Tyler Naquin on a strikeout to end the inning.

The Diamondbacks lead 7-0 in the seventh.

Weaver is trying to bounce back from a tough 2020 season when he led the National League with nine losses and had a 6.58 ERA.

