DC Mayor: Rising numbers show 'COVID fatigue' relaxation

“It's a phenomenon that's happening around the country,” she said. Under-socialized residents were “becoming relaxed when they attend gatherings that are hosted by their friends and families.”

The contact tracing also revealed that 21.7% of new cases were of people who had gone into work in the past two weeks, and that 17.6% had recently traveled.

Nesbit would not comment on the possible ripple effect from an outbreak at the White House that infected President Donald Trump, multiple senior staff members and two U.S. senators, among others.

Washington has struggled with how to respond to that outbreak, and officials said multiple efforts to contact the White House had not produced a satisfactory reply. Then last week, the Department of Health took the exceptional step of releasing an open letter publicly questioning the thoroughness of the White House contact tracing effort.

The letter called on all White House staff and anyone who attended the Sept. 26 event in the Rose Garden in which Trump introduced his Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, to seek medical advice and take a COVID-19 test. On Wednesday, Nesbit would not say if any of the recent new cases were linked to the White House.

