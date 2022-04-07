dayton-daily-news logo
X

DC mayor tests positive for COVID-19, reports mild symptoms

FILE - Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks during a news conference March 15, 2022, in Washington. Bowser announced Thursday, April 7, that she tested positive for COVID-19, saying in a series of messages on Twitter that she was experiencing “mild cold-like” symptoms and would “work at home while following isolation protocols.” (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks during a news conference March 15, 2022, in Washington. Bowser announced Thursday, April 7, that she tested positive for COVID-19, saying in a series of messages on Twitter that she was experiencing “mild cold-like” symptoms and would “work at home while following isolation protocols.” (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Nation & World
By ASHRAF KHALIL , Associated Press
Updated 38 minutes ago
Washington D

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Thursday that she tested positive for COVID-19 and would “work at home while following isolation protocols.”

In a series of messages posted to Twitter, Bowser said she took an at-home test Wednesday after developing “cold-like” symptoms. She later confirmed those positive results with a PCR test, which is more precise.

Bowser, 49, was elected Mayor in 2014 and will be running for a third term later this year. Her older sister Mercia died of COVID-19 complications in February 2021 at the age of 64.

Bowser's positive test comes amid a mini-outbreak in high-level Washington political circles following Saturday night's Gridiron Club dinner. More than a dozen guests who attended the A-list event — including two Cabinet members, journalists and multiple members of Congress — have tested positive this week.

Bowser's office said she did not attend the Gridiron event.

Virus metrics in Washington have crept up in the past month according to most trackers. But they are still far below the recent January peak during the omicron variant surge, and Bowser has lifted most of the District's COVID restrictions.

In Other News
1
Rwandans remember 1994 genocide with somber events
2
Pelosi positive for COVID-19, was at White House with Biden
3
Warren Buffett buying spree goes on, HP soars on 11.5% stake
4
Tiger at the Masters: A hole-by-hole look at his return
5
Live Updates | US moves to end exports to 3 Russian airlines
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top