DC real estate firms to pay $10M for housing discrimination

A phone call to DARO Management seeking comment on the settlement did not receive an immediate response.

Racine said his investigation uncovered “mountains of evidence,” including multiple emails between company executives indicating a clear intent to block prospective renters using vouchers from the city's Housing Choice Voucher Program, generally known as Section 8. About 95% of Section 8 voucher holders in D.C. are Black, Racine said.

Under terms of the district's limited status as a non-state, Racine's office does not have authority to prosecute felonies or several categories of serious misdemeanor crimes. Those cases are handled by the U.S. Attorney's Office. However, Racine was able to file suit against DARO and its related companies as a violation of Washington's consumer protection laws and Human Rights Act, which prohibits income-based housing discrimination.

“Vouchers are a critical tool that help our vulnerable residents," Racine said. “Too many residents, especially people of color, face serious obstacles in finding safe and affordable housing. This displacement is not just the result of market forces. Instead it's often caused ... by a deliberate, illegal and unethical business model.”