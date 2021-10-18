DC suspends most of its Metro trains over safety issue

The safety ruling had already snarled commutes across the nation's capital and the intertwined communities of northern Virginia and southern Maryland. Passengers on social media reported widespread delays with commuters waiting up to 45 minutes between trains and crowding chaotically into whatever space was available.

The incident promises to shine a potentially harsh light on WMATA, the regional transit authority which suffered a string of embarrassing and dangerous derailments and track fires, several years ago but claimed to have addressed its issues.

Homendy revealed Monday that WMATA had been aware of the potential problem since 2017, but hadn't informed the NTSB, and that minor incidents with the wheels had been escalating since then. She said WMATA was aware of 18 such failures in 2021, and the current round of emergency inspections revealed an additional 21 failures — for a total of 39 this year alone. Homendy said the inspections were ongoing that “that number could go up” in the coming days.

The local Metro authority has not commented on this issue, other than announcements of reduced service and expected delays. Efforts to seek further comment from WMATA on Monday did not receive an immediate response.