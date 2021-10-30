De Kock takes knee as South Africa beats Sri Lanka at WCup

The Proteas needed 15 off the final over and Miller launched maximums off the second and third balls from Lahiru Kumara.

South Africa's cause was boosted by captain Temba Bavuma's top score of 46, but he was also the second wicket in Hasaranga's hat trick.

Hasaranga removed Aiden Markram off the final ball of a previous stint, and then Bavuma and Dwaine Pretorius in consecutive balls of a new spell.

Earlier, Sri Lanka finished on 142 all out in its 20 overs after 72 in 58 balls from opener Pathum Nissanka.

Caption South Africa's Quinton de Kock kneels in support of the Black Lives Matter movement ahead of the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between South Africa and Sri Lanka in Sharjah, UAE, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) Credit: Kamran Jebreili Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Caption South Africa's Kagiso Rabada, right, reacts after defeating Sri Lanka in their Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match in Sharjah, UAE, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) Credit: Kamran Jebreili Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Caption Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga, left, celebrates with teammate Bhanuka Rajapaksa after the wicket of South Africa's Dwaine Pretorius during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between South Africa and Sri Lanka in Sharjah, UAE, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) Credit: Kamran Jebreili Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Caption Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Temba Bavuma during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between South Africa and Sri Lanka in Sharjah, UAE, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) Credit: Kamran Jebreili Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Caption Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Aiden Markram during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between South Africa and Sri Lanka in Sharjah, UAE, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) Credit: Kamran Jebreili Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Caption South Africa's Temba Bavuma bats during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between South Africa and Sri Lanka in Sharjah, UAE, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) Credit: Kamran Jebreili Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Caption South Africa's Quinton de Kock bats during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between South Africa and Sri Lanka in Sharjah, UAE, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) Credit: Kamran Jebreili Credit: Kamran Jebreili

Caption South Africa's Quinton de Kock bats during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between South Africa and Sri Lanka in Sharjah, UAE, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) Credit: Kamran Jebreili Credit: Kamran Jebreili