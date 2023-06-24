De La Cruz gets first cycle for Reds since 1989

CINCINNATI (AP) — Rookie sensation Elly De La Cruz became the first Cincinnati Reds player in 24 years to hit for the cycle when he accomplished the feat on Friday against the Atlanta Braves.

De La Cruz doubled to open the second inning, had a two-run homer in the third, a run-scoring single to center in the fifth and tripled in the sixth for his fourth RBI of the night. The last hit increased the Reds' lead to 11-7.

The cycle is the franchise’s seventh overall — fifth since 1900 — and first since Eric Davis did it against San on June 2, 1989.

