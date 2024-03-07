De’Aaron Fox ties career high with 44 points as Kings roll to a 130-120 victory over Lakers

Domantas Sabonis recorded his fourth triple-double in seven games with 16 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists. He's the sixth player in NBA history with at least 22 triple-doubles in a season.

LeBron James led the Lakers with 31 points and 13 assists, while Rui Hachimura scored 29. Anthony Davis had 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Sacramento came in having dropped three of its last four, including a 113-109 defeat against Chicago on Monday after it had a 22-point lead late in the third quarter.

The Kings appeared early as if Monday's loss was still bothering them as they fell behind by 19 points in the first quarter. But Sacramento dominated the second quarter, outscoring LA 44-20 to take a 72-57 advantage at halftime.

A 3-pointer by D'Angelo Russell gave the Lakers a 37-18 advantage with 1:52 remaining in the first quarter before the Kings started to rally back.

Sacramento ended the opening 12 minutes with 10 straight points. The Kings trailed 48-40 before closing the half on a 32-9 run.

The Kings started their spurt with 10 straight points. Mitchell's 3-pointer tied it at 48 midway through the quarter before a dunk by Trey Lyles put them on top.

Sacramento was 13 of 14 from the field over the final 7:32 of the first half, including six 3-pointers. Mitchell and Fox scored nine points apiece and Monk added seven.

The Kings' largest lead was 22 points late in the third quarter before the Lakers closed the stanza on a 15-5 run.

The Lakers, though, were never able to get it into single digits.

UP NEXT

Kings: Host San Antonio on Thursday.

Lakers: Host Milwaukee on Friday.

