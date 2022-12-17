Dead boy pulled from rubble of latest Russian hit on Ukraine

By Saturday morning, Ukraine’s military leadership said Russian forces had updated the number of missiles fired in the latest attack to 98. It did not say how many in total had been stopped by the air defenses.

The onslaught Friday, which pummeled many parts of central, eastern and southern Ukraine, involved one of the biggest attacks yet on the capital, Kyiv, in the war sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Kyiv came under fire from about 40 missiles on Friday, authorities said, though air defenses intercepted 37 of them.

Utility crews were scrambling to patch up damaged power and water systems.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported Saturday that two-thirds of homes had been reconnected to electricity and all had regained access to water. The subway system also resumed service, after serving as a shelter the day before.

In Kryvyi Rih, 596 miners stuck underground because of missile strikes were all rescued, Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul reported late Friday.

