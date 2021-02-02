Dead dolphin protest seeks better French fishing practices

“Thousands of dolphins like these are massacred each year in France so that you can eat fish,” read a banner they unfurled under the close watch of police.

The activists from environmental group Sea Shepherd unzipped white bags and slid out the bloodied cadavers of two large and two small dolphins outside the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament. The four were found washed up on Atlantic beaches in the Vendee region Monday, according to Sea Shepherd.