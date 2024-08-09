BreakingNews
Announcing the Best of Dayton 2024 winners: Find them here

Dead woman found entangled in O'Hare baggage machinery was from North Carolina, authorities say

Authorities have identified the dead woman who was found entangled in a baggage conveyor belt at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 22 minutes ago
X

CHICAGO (AP) — The dead woman who was found entangled in a baggage conveyor belt at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport was from North Carolina, authorities said Friday.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified the woman as 57-year-old Virginia Christine Vinton of Waxhaw, North Carolina. The office's spokesperson, Natalia Derevyanny, said an autopsy was scheduled for Friday.

Firefighters responding to a 911 call found Vinton’s body entangled in the belt around 7:45 a.m. Thursday in a baggage room near a terminal that serves international flights.

According to police, surveillance footage shows Vinton enter the area around 2:27 a.m. Thursday, but it doesn’t show what happened to her.

The room where Vinton's body was found is off limits to the public, and it's unclear why she was in it, authorities said. A U.S. Department of Labor spokesman said she was not an airport employee.

Police declined to comment further on the matter.

There was no immediate response Friday to messages left at possible phone numbers listed as belonging to Vinton's family

In Other News
1
Olympians are turning to OnlyFans to fund dreams as they face a...
2
US will keep aid flowing to an Israeli unit accused of rights abuses...
3
Plane with 62 people aboard crashes in fiery wreck in Brazil's Sao...
4
The Latest: A downgraded Debby still threatens with heavy rain and...
5
Flooding from the remnants of Debby lead to high water rescues in New...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top