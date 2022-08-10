Deadly anti-government protests erupt in Sierra Leone

In a national broadcast, Vice President Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh said that “lives of both policemen and civilians were lost,” without giving further details. He announced a nationwide curfew from 3 p.m. local time in a bid to stem the violence.

The protesters on Wednesday were calling for the departure of President Julius Maada Bio, who was elected in 2018 and still has 10 months left in his term. The demonstrators chanted “Bio must go" as they made their way through the capital, Freetown.