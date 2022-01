Deadly Colorado blaze renews focus on underground coal fires

Globally, such fires are also a problem, including in India, Australia and South Africa. In China, the world’s largest coal producer, an estimated 10 million to 200 million tons of the fuel annually burn or are left inaccessible by fires, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

As climate change leads to drought across larges swaths of a U.S. West already seeing longer and more destructive fire seasons, experts say smoldering coal fires will pose a continuing threat.

Such fires can be ignited by lightning, humans and even spontaneously at temperatures as low as 86 degrees Fahrenheit (30 degrees Celsius), said Jurgen Brune a Colorado School of Mines engineering professor. Many are impossible to put out, slowly burning underground as the combustion feeds off a small amount of oxygen present in the coal, he said.

“Covering it up and trying to take away the oxygen from the fire puts out most fires. Not for coal fires,” Brune said.

Underground coal seams burn unpredictably and can break through to the surface without warning long after a fire starts, he said.

“It’s like trying to predict an earthquake,” Brune said. “With all the technology we have today they are not coming any closer to predicting them. The same goes for a coal fire.”

The fires emit toxic mercury and the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide, and cause sinkholes when the ground’s surface collapses into burned cavities below. In Centralia, Pennsylvania, the fumes and subsidence from a coal fire that started beneath the town in 1962 got so bad that more than 1,000 people eventually relocated at a cost of $42 million.

The estimated future cost to control the 200 known abandoned mine blazes across the U.S. is almost $900 million, according to the Office of Surface Mining database.

In the wake of last summer's fires, local officials in Montana plan to map out burning seams across the state's southeast in coming months using a federal grant. Controlling them will be difficult and could cost a minimum of $300,000 per site, said Bobbi Vannattan with the Rosebud Conservation District, which is helping to coordinate the mapping.

“The problem with coal seam fires is we don’t know how deep they are or how wide they are until you get in there and start digging,” she said.

In Colorado, officials were monitoring at least 38 underground coal fires as of 2019.

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Carrie Haverfield declined to specify which mines were being investigated in relation to the Dec. 30 blaze or what prompted authorities’ interest, which was first reported by KUSA-TV.

At least three efforts were made by authorities to quench or reduce damage from the blaze the state mine inspector first encountered more than a century ago at the abandoned Marshall Mine, located on park land in the vicinity of where investigators believe the recent fire started.

The first came in 1982, when federal officials drilled into the ground to investigate how far the fire extended and later sought to smother it with a 2-foot (60-centimeter) layer of dirt, according to a U.S. Geological Survey report.

In 2005, a small brush fire was traced back to a hot vent from the fire. Crews from Boulder removed vegetation in the area and federal officials tried to fill the vent and others with rocks to try to protect against another fire, according to the Office of Surface Mining. In 2016, after federal officials said the state had taken control of the site, workers excavated and filled in two areas where ground had subsided after fire consumed the underground coal.

When the site was visited two years later by workers for a state contractor, Tetra Tech, they found no evidence of fire — no melting snow, no smoky odors. The company recommended annual monitoring of the site because of its past erratic behavior but no new steps to abate the potential hazard.

“The fire’s activity is very low and thus presents little potential to start a surface fire,” Tetra Tech wrote in a 2019 report prepared for the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety.

Generally the responsibility of monitoring coal mine fires falls to the property owner, according to the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety. The Marshall Mine fire sits under an open space park owned by the city of Boulder near a state highway.

Boulder officials said they don't have responsibility to do work on the fire. However, the city is required to notify the state if rangers or trail crews at the popular hiking area see smoke or shifts, city spokesperson Sarah Huntley said.

The state’s mining division said it was not notified of any changes at the mine fire since the 2019 report.

The state receives federal funding to help property owners monitor or mitigate abandoned coal mine fires. But the mining division cannot require any work be done at the sites, spokesperson Chris Arend said.

Brown reported from Billings, Montana.

Caption FILE - Damage from the Coal Seam fire in Glenwood Springs, Colo., is shown on June 9, 2002, An area outside Denver where Colorado's most destructive in history wildfire burned 1,000 homes last month is home to numerous abandoned coal mines that authorities say could be a potential cause of the wind-driven wildfire. History shows that the moldering coal have started fires before, including near the same location south of Boulder in 2005, when a hot vent from a burning mine sparked a brush fire that was quickly extinguished. A coal mine fire also ignited a blaze in the Colorado mountain town of Glenwood Springs that burned 29 homes in 2002. (AP Photo/ Peter M. Fredin, File) Credit: PETER M. FREDIN

Caption FILE - Smoke rises from the ashes of burned homes from the Coal Seam fire on June 9, 2002, in Glenwood Springs, Colo. An area outside Denver where Colorado's most destructive in history wildfire burned 1,000 homes last month is home to numerous abandoned coal mines that authorities say could be a potential cause of the wind-driven wildfire. History shows that the moldering coal have started fires before, including near the same location south of Boulder in 2005, when a hot vent from a burning mine sparked a brush fire that was quickly extinguished. A coal mine fire also ignited a blaze in the Colorado mountain town of Glenwood Springs that burned 29 homes in 2002. (AP Photo/Peter M. Fredin) Credit: PETER M. FREDIN

Caption FILE - A Boulder County neighborhood smolders after it was was destroyed by a wildfire in this aerial photo from a Colorado National Guard helicopter during a flyover by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Dec. 31, 2021. An area outside Denver where Colorado's most destructive in history wildfire burned 1,000 homes last month is home to numerous abandoned coal mines that authorities say could be a potential cause of the wind-driven wildfire. (Hart Van Denburg/Colorado Public Radio via AP, Pool, File) Credit: Hart Van Denburg

Caption FILE - Steve Renner, of Grand Junction, Colo., holds a tool that shows the temperature burning in a coal seam north of Rangely, Colo., on Jan. 25, 2005. An area outside Denver where a destructive wildfire burned more than 1,000 homes in December 2021 is home to numerous abandoned coal mines that authorities say could be a potential cause of the wind-driven wildfire. (RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via AP, File) Credit: RJ Sangosti