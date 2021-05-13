Deal reached for ex-White House counsel McGahn's testimony

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-NY, said the agreement is a good-faith compromise that “satisfies our subpoena, protects the Committee’s constitutional duty to conduct oversight in the future, and safeguards sensitive executive branch prerogatives.”

Trump's Justice Department had fought efforts to have McGahn testify. U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in 2019 rejected Trump's arguments that his close advisers were immune from congressional subpoena. Biden has nominated Jackson to the appeals court in Washington.

The case has been in that court ever since Jackson's ruling. The full appeals court is scheduled to hear the case for a second time next week.

The issue is whether the House has authority under the Constitution or federal law to ask courts to enforce a subpoena against an executive branch official.

The administration and the House have asked the court to call off the hearing, preferring to reach an agreement rather than risk an unfavorable court ruling.