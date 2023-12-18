Death of 5-year-old boy prompts criticism of Chicago shelters for migrants

Chicago and other northern U.S. cities have struggled to find housing for tens of thousands of asylum-seekers who have been bused from Texas since the start of the year, with months of cold weather looming. Earlier this month, hundreds of asylum-seekers still awaited placement at airports and police stations in Chicago, some of them still camped on sidewalks outside precinct buildings.

Although the city reports that police stations have been mostly cleared, massive shelters are not necessarily a safe alternative, said Annie Gomberg, a volunteer with the city's Police Station Response Team who has been working with Chicago's new arrivals since April. Gomberg said about 2,300 people have been staying at the shelter where the boy was living.

“The shelters are completely locked down to outside access. They’re doing this allegedly in order to protect the residents inside,” Gomberg said. But she said she suspects part of the reason for tight security is so the public cannot see how the shelters are being run.

“The people who live inside are coming to us and saying, ‘please give us blankets, give us clothing for our children, we need bottles, we need diapers,’” she said.

Jean Carlos Martinez, 5, was a resident at a shelter in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood when he suffered a medical emergency, then died shortly after arriving at Comer Children’s Hospital on Sunday afternoon, said an emailed statement from Mayor Brandon Johnson.

“City officials are providing support to the family and are still gathering information on this tragedy,” Johnson said. “My heart and my prayers go out to the Martinez family.”

City officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether the conditions at the shelter played a role in the child's death.

“We will overcome this humanitarian crisis. We will do it together and it will ultimately lead towards a better, stronger and a safer Chicago,” Johnson said last month at an event announcing that the city would partner with churches to temporarily house several hundred people awaiting placement.

Martinez was “not feeling well” when EMS transported him to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, Chicago police said, adding that detectives are investigating the incident.

Gomberg sent The Associated Press videos taken by shelter residents showing coughing and crying children in the crowded Pilsen shelter where Martinez was staying. One video showed water leaking from the ceiling onto the cots below.

Gomberg said people staying there told her mold is visible in the shelter, and lack of insulation makes the repurposed warehouse very cold. One of the photos shows a toddler wearing a snow suit and winter hat indoors.

“If you know Chicago at all, this is really when the rubber meets the road," she said. “We could very easily have paralyzing snowstorms. We could very easily have below zero temperatures.”

Savage is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.