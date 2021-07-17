Death toll from Europe floods tops 150 as water recedes

Police said that more than 90 people are now known to have died in western Germany's Ahrweiler county, one of the worst-hit areas, and more casualties are feared. On Friday, authorities gave a death toll of 63 for Rhineland-Palatinate state, where Ahrweiler is located.

Another 43 people were confirmed dead in neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany's most populous. Belgian broadcaster RTBF reported that the death toll in Belgium rose to 27 on Saturday.