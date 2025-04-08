Death toll from North Macedonia nightclub fire rises to 61

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — The death toll from last month's deadly nightclub fire in North Macedonia has risen to 61 after a second critically injured victim died while receiving treatment in Lithuania, authorities said. The North Macedonian Health Ministry confirmed Tuesday that a 29-year-old man, with severe burns and respiratory had died Monday. He was the second patient to die in Lithuania in the past week.

The March 16 blaze erupted during a a pyrotechnic display at live concert inside a packed indoor nightclub in the eastern town of Kocani. About 650 people were inside at the time, according to prosecuting authorities, and most victims were young revelers.