Death toll in landslide on Italian resort island hits 11

The Naples prefect identified one of the victims as the father of three children whose bodies had been previously recovered, and another as the companion of a woman who had been found dead over the weekend. The body of a third victim, a woman, was in the process of identification.

Exceptional rainfall triggered a landslide above the Ischia port town of Casamicciola before dawn on Sunday, burying victims under mud and debris. Some 30 buildings were inundated by the massive landslide, which amassed enough force to push cars and buses into the sea.