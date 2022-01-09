Death toll in rockfall on Brazilian lake rises to 10

Officials suggested the wall coming loose could have been related to heavy rains recently that caused flooding in the state and forced almost 17,000 people out of their homes.

The head of the Applied Geology Division of the Brazilian Geological Service, Tiago Antonelli, said the cliff wall is subject to centuries of erosion and susceptible to rain, heat and cold.

“It’s normal to happen in many canyons, even with rocks of that size. But nowadays, with the intensification of tourism, people are starting to get closer to these places and to register these phenomena with their cell phones,” Antonelli said.

Joana Fontez, geology professor at the Federal University of Goiás, said there authorities should have been controlling the site to prevent accidents, especially in the rainy season. The boats should have been kept at least one kilometer (0.6 miles) away from the waterfall where the accident happened, she said.

Videojournalist Marcos Limonti and photographer Igor do Vale contributed to this report from Capitolio, Brazil.

Caption People embrace as they wait for information about missing relatives after a massive slab of rock broke away from a cliff and toppled onto pleasure boaters at Furnas reservoir on Saturday, killing at least seven people, near Capitolio city, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Igor do Vale) Credit: Igor do Vale

Caption Tourist boats remain docked at a pier ot the Furnas reservoir after a massive slab of rock broke away from a cliff and toppled onto pleasure boaters on Saturday, killing at least seven people near Capitolio city, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Igor do Vale) Credit: Igor do Vale

Caption Tourists leave a pier at the Furnas reservoir, a day after a massive slab of rock broke away from a cliff and toppled onto pleasure boaters on Saturday, killing at least seven people, near Capitolio city, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Igor do Vale) Credit: Igor do Vale

Caption A boat navigates on the Furnas reservoir after a massive slab of rock broke away from a cliff and toppled onto pleasure boaters on Saturday, killing at least seven people near Capitolio city, Brazil, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Igor do Vale) Credit: Igor do Vale

Caption A tourist boat navigates through a canyon in Furnas Lake, near Capitolio City, Brazil, Sept. 2, 2021. A massive slab of rock broke away on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, from the canyon wall and and toppled onto pleasure boaters killing at least two people and injuring dozens at the popular tourist destination in Minas Gerais state. (AP Photo/Andre Penner) Credit: Andre Penner