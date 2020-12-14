Death toll in squatter complex fire in Spain rises to 4

The Catalonia region's interior minister, Miquel Sàmper, announced the new fatality at a news conference. He added that the official death toll won't be final until a careful demolition of one of the buildings and rubble removal work are concluded.

More than 100 squatters, many of them African migrants, were believed to be living in precarious conditions at the abandoned complex in Badalona, a suburban town north of Barcelona, that caught fire the night of Dec. 9. In addition to the four deaths, more than 20 were injured in the inferno.