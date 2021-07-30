Death toll in wildfires that hit southern Turkey rises to 4

The mountainside fire in Marmaris briefly threatened holiday homes and hotels on Thursday while guests at a luxury hotel hotel in the Aegean beach resort of Guvercinlik, near the town of Bodrum, were evacuated in boats, reports said.

Authorities on Thursday launched investigations into the fires and Fahrettin Altun, a top aide to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said “those responsible will have to account for the attacks against nature and forests.” The mayor for Marmaris said he couldn't rule out “sabotage” as a cause for the fire there.

Wildfires are common in Turkey’s Mediterranean and Aegean regions during the arid summer months, although some previous forest fires have been blamed on arson or outlawed Kurdish militants.

In other provinces, authorities declared a ban on people entering forests in a bid to prevent more fires.

Firefighters and Local villagers try to get the fire under control in Kirli village near the town of Manavgat, in Antalya province, Turkey, early Friday July 30, 2021. The fire that continued all night could not be brought under control and people living in the village started to evacuate. Wildfires are common in Turkey's Mediterranean and Aegean regions during the arid summer months, although some previous forest fires have been blamed on arson. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

