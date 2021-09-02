Death toll rises after Ida’s remnants hit Northeast

“We’re enduring an historic weather event tonight with record breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads,” New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said while declaring a state of emergency in New York City late Wednesday.

Subway stations and tracks became so flooded that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority suspended all service. Videos posted online showed subway riders standing on seats in cars filled with water.

Janno Lieber, the CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, said at least 17 trains were stranded between stations overnight. All of the riders were evacuated safely, he told TV station NY1 on Thursday.

The toll Ida has taken in the U.S. also included at least two tornadoes in the mid-Atlantic where homes were now rubble in Mullica Hill, New Jersey, just outside of Philadelphia. Police in Connecticut are investigating a report of a person missing due to the flooding in Woodbury.

At least one death was reported in New Jersey as Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said a 70-year-old man was swept away.

“His family was rescued, they were all in the same car. Unfortunately, the car was overtaken by the waters, and the firefighters who were being dragged down under the vehicle were unable to get him out,” Lora told WCBS-TV.

Authorities were trying to confirm at least one other death in the city.

Heavy winds and drenching rains collapsed the roof of a U.S. Postal Service building in New Jersey and threatened to overrun a dam in Pennsylvania.

In New York, the rain brought transportation in large parts of the bustling city to a halt. Officials banned travel for all but emergency vehicles until early Thursday. FDR Drive in Manhattan, and the Bronx River Parkway were under water. Garbage bobbed in the water rushing down streets. Some subway and rail service had resumed Thursday morning.

Among the other deaths reported in New York City, a 48-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man died after being found at separate residences, and a 43-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man both died after being found inside a home. Causes of death and identifications were pending.

The National Weather Service office in New York issued its first-ever set of flash flood emergencies in the region Wednesday night, alerts only sent in the most dangerous conditions.

An emergency was issued Aug. 22 in Waverly, Tennessee, when flooding in the town and surrounding county killed 20 people after the rainfall in one day shattered the state record.

That was the start of a deadly two weeks across the nation. Wildfires are threatening Lake Tahoe, Tropical Storm Henri struck the Northeast and Ida struck Louisiana as the fifth-strongest storm to ever hit the U.S. mainland, leaving 1 million people without power, maybe for weeks.

Rescues took place all over New York City as its 8.8 million people saw much worse flooding than from Henri.

The National Weather Service recorded 3.15 inches (8.91 centimeters) of rain in New York’s Central Park in one hour Wednesday night, far surpassing the 1.94 inches (4.92 centimeters) that fell in one hour during Henri on the night of Aug. 21, which was believed at the time to be the most ever recorded in the park.

In neighboring New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency in all 21 counties, urging people to stay off the flooded roads. Meteorologists warned that rivers likely won’t crest for a few more days, raising the possibility of more widespread flooding.

“There’s a lot of hurt in New Jersey,” Murphy told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Thursday as he discussed damage caused by flooding in the northern part of the state and tornadoes in the southern part of the state.

Newark International Airport shut down Wednesday night as videos showed water rushing through a terminal. The airport was allowing limited flights Thursday morning. Officials said 370 flights have been canceled so far.

Amtrak service was canceled between Philadelphia and Boston.

At least 220,000 customers were without power in the region, with most of the outages in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. More than 35,000 customers were without power Thursday morning in New York City, Long Island and its northern suburbs.

Southern New England awoke Thursday to inundated roads, commuter delays and an ongoing flash flood warning. A section of Route 24 in southeastern Massachusetts was shut down because of water on the highway, and in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, a road crumbled under the onslaught of rain.

Parts of Johnstown, Pennsylvania, where 2,200 people died after a dam failed in 1889, were evacuated for a time Wednesday after water reached dangerous levels at a dam near the city. An official said later Wednesday that the water levels near the dam were receding.

Hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean is far from over. Tropical Storm Larry was strengthening and moving quickly westward after forming off the coast of Africa earlier Wednesday. Forecasters predicted its winds would rapidly intensify to 125 mph (201 kph) by Tuesday, but remain well away from land.

___

Scolforo reported from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. AP journalist Ryan Kryska in Hoboken, New Jersey, and Jeffrey Collins in Columbia, South Carolina, contributed to this report.

Caption Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the aftermath of downpours and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ida that hit the area. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Caption Pedestrians take cover near Columbus Circle in New York Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, as the remnants of Hurricane Ida remained powerful while moving along the Eastern seaboard. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) Credit: Craig Ruttle Credit: Craig Ruttle

Caption The lights of Times Square in New York are reflected in standing water Thursday, Sept 2, 2021, as Hurricane Ida left behind not just water on city streets but wind damage and severe flooding along the Eastern seaboard. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) Credit: Craig Ruttle Credit: Craig Ruttle

Caption A subway station that had earlier flooded remains closed after a state of emergency was declared in New York Thursday, Sept 2, 2021, as the remnants of Hurricane Ida remained powerful as it moved along the Eastern seaboard. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) Credit: Craig Ruttle Credit: Craig Ruttle

Caption Waves slam along the shore near high tide as the remnants of Hurricane Ida leave coastal Massachusetts, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Scituate, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa

Caption Shown is flooding in the Manayunk section of Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the aftermath of downpours and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ida that hit the area. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Caption Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the aftermath of downpours and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ida that hit the area. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Caption Vehicles that are submerged are seen on Bulter Are. near Morris Rd. in Montgomery County, Pa. Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. The remnants of hurricane Ida brought heavy rains and possible tornadoes to the area (Charles Fox/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Credit: CHARLES FOX Credit: CHARLES FOX

Caption Shown is flooding in the Manayunk section of Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the aftermath of downpours and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ida that hit the area. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Caption A vehicle is under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the aftermath of downpours and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ida that hit the area. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Caption A home which was damaged by a possible tornado is seen on Josephine Lane in Harrison Township, N.J., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. The remnants of hurricane Ida brought heavy rains and possible tornadoes to the area (Tom Gralish/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Credit: TOM GRALISH Credit: TOM GRALISH

Caption In this image taken from video provided by Scott Smith, a fast-moving tornado is seen in the distance through a windshield just before the toll booth for the Burlington Bristol Bridge on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Burlington, N.J. (Scott Smith via AP) Credit: Scott Smith Credit: Scott Smith

Caption Abandoned cars sit in high water on a road in Lodi, N.J., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Caption An abandoned car sits in high water on a road in Lodi, N.J., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Caption A man makes his way through a flooded street in Teterboro, N.J., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Caption Cars make their way through flooded streets and around abandoned cars in Teterboro, N.J., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Caption Cars make their way through flooded streets and around abandoned cars in Teterboro, N.J., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Caption Damage to the side of a building from the remnants of Hurricane Ida is shown on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in the Queens borough of New York. Three people were killed when several feet of water collapsed the wall to their basement apartment and flooded the apartment. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Credit: Mark Lennihan Credit: Mark Lennihan