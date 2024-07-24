BreakingNews
The Frost Factory at Liberty Center to close, new one at Austin Landing is open

Death toll rises to 6 in explosion and fire at tequila factory in Mexico

Rescue teams have found another body at a tequila distillery in Mexico a day after an explosion and fire, bringing the death toll to six
Nation & World
1 hour ago
X

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Rescue teams on Wednesday found another body at a tequila distillery in Mexico a day after an explosion and fire, bringing the death toll to six. Two workers were injured.

The factory belongs to the Jose Cuervo company, one of Mexico's most famous tequila brands.

The local civil defense posted on X that the latest body was found in a waste area where large containers had collapsed.

The company on Tuesday said the explosion occurred as employees were carrying out maintenance work. Authorities on Tuesday night said the situation was under control, but on Wednesday morning a fire broke out in a storage area with cardboard and other materials.

The town of Tequila is about 600 kilometers (375 miles) northwest of Mexico City. Overlooked by a volcano and surrounded by plantations of agave, the plant from which the liquor is produced, life in the municipality of 40,000 residents revolves around tequila production and the tourism it generates.

In Other News
1
Prosecutor says the New Jersey man who stabbed author Salman Rushdie...
2
Appeals judges rule against fund used to provide phone services for...
3
Taylor Swift's museum era is on full display at London's V&A
4
Thousands fill Washington's streets to protest Israel's war in Gaza...
5
Andrew Tate's defamation lawsuit against human trafficking accuser can...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top