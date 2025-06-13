Breaking: onMain gets Dayton city approval for first large building; work starts by July 1

Deaths in San Antonio rise to 10 and some are still missing after heavy storms, officials say

Ten people are dead and multiple people are missing after heavy rain flooded parts of San Antonio
A crew works near a vehicle that was swept away in floodwaters in San Antonio, Texas, on Thursday, June 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Lekan Oyekanmi)

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 5 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Authorities in San Antonio on Friday said the number of people who died in heavy storms and flooding has risen to 10 and that some remain missing.

Rescue crews were still searching for missing people following Thursday’s downpour as the flooding recedes, San Antonio Fire Department spokesperson Joe Arrington said. More than a dozen totaled cars were found stuck and overturned in a creek after over 7 inches (18 centimeters) of rainfall fell in parts of the nation's seventh-largest city.

San Antonio officials said the search for the missing was focused on the creek.

The vehicles were likely quickly swept off the road by fast-rising waters and that more than 70 water rescues had been made across the city, officials said.

“Our hearts are with the families of those we’ve lost to this week’s flash floods and the families who continue searching for their loved ones,” Mayor Ron Nirenberg said.

A police vehicle blocks a flooded roadway in San Antonio, Tx., where a vehicle was stranded after heavy rains in the city on Thursday, June 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Lekan Oyekanmi)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Authorities respond after vehicles were swept away by floodwaters in San Antonio, Tx., on Thursday, June 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Lekan Oyekanmi)

Credit: AP

Vehicles sit in the river after being swept away by floodwaters in San Antonio, Tx., on Thursday, June 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Lekan Oyekanmi)

Credit: AP

