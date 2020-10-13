Deaths mount in Armenia-Azerbaijan clashes amid truce calls

Foreign ministers from Armenia and Azerbaijan signed a cease-fire deal that took effect Saturday. The plan was brokered by Russia, which has a security pact with Armenia, although Moscow also has cultivated warm ties with Azerbaijan and seeks to mediate in the conflict.

Both Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of continued attacks in violation of the agreement.

On Tuesday, Azerbaijani officials said Armenian forces shelled some of its regions, and Nagorno-Karabakh officials said Azerbaijan launched “large-scale military operations” along the front line.

The fighting has taken a toll on residents of Nagorno-Karabakh. In Stepanakert, the capital of the separatist territory that came under intense shelling last week, people huddle in the basements of apartment buildings or other shelters, fearing new attacks.

Several believers in the town of Shusha prayed Tuesday in the Holy Savior Cathedral, which last week had its dome pierced by a shell.

“We never shoot their temples or ambulances, while they shoot ours. How can we be with them without a cease-fire?" said Artak, a resident who did not give his last name.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted that both countries must “implement their commitments” to a cease-fire and stop targeting civilian areas.

A similar statement came from the so-called Minsk Group, which is working under the auspices of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and is co-chaired by Russia, France and the U.S. The group's co-chairs urged the sides to implement a humanitarian cease-fire immediately "to allow the return of remains, prisoners of war, and detainees” and agree to terms of a cease-fire verification process.

Associated Press writers Daria Litvinova in Moscow, Aida Sultanova in Baku, Azerbaijan, and Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed.

A man carries belongings from his damaged house two days after shelling by Armenian's artillery during fighting over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Ganja, Azerbaijan, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Azerbaijan has accused Armenia of attacking large cities Sunday overnight in violation of the cease-fire deal brokered by Russia that seeks to end the worst outbreak of hostilities in the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region. (Ismail Coskun/IHA via AP) Credit: Ismail Cozkun Credit: Ismail Cozkun

A cat sits in the yard of a house destroyed by shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery during a military conflict in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. The latest outburst of fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces began Sept. 27 and marked the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. The region lies in Azerbaijan but has been under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A woman stands inside her damaged house two days after shelling by Armenian's artillery during fighting over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Ganja, Azerbaijan, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Azerbaijan has accused Armenia of attacking large cities Sunday overnight in violation of the cease-fire deal brokered by Russia that seeks to end the worst outbreak of hostilities in the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region. (Ismail Coskun/IHA via AP) Credit: Ismail Coskun Credit: Ismail Coskun

A man looks at the remains of destroyed houses two days after shelling by Armenian's artillery during fighting over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, in Ganja, Azerbaijan, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. Azerbaijan has accused Armenia of attacking large cities Sunday overnight in violation of the cease-fire deal brokered by Russia that seeks to end the worst outbreak of hostilities in the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A man moves debris in the yard of a house destroyed by shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery during a military conflict in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. The latest outburst of fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces began Sept. 27 and marked the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. The region lies in Azerbaijan but has been under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A view of the cultural center, destroyed by shelling during a military conflict, in Shushi, outside Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. The latest outburst of fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces began Sept. 27 and marked the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. The region lies in Azerbaijan but has been under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A damaged icon of the Virgin is seen in the Holy Savior Cathedral, hit by shelling during a military conflict, in Shushi, outside Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. The latest outburst of fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces began Sept. 27 and marked the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. The region lies in Azerbaijan but has been under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A model of the Holy Savior Cathedral stands inside the Cathedral, damaged by shelling during a military conflict, in Shushi, outside Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. The latest outburst of fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces began Sept. 27 and marked the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. The region lies in Azerbaijan but has been under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A woman walks past a building destroyed by shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery during a military conflict in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020. The latest outburst of fighting between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces began Sept. 27 and marked the biggest escalation of the decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. The region lies in Azerbaijan but has been under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A sniper of Nagorno-Karabakh's militia observes the land ahead during a military conflict near Hadrut, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. Armenia and Azerbaijan on Monday accused each other of attacks over the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh despite a cease-fire deal brokered by Russia to try to end the worst outbreak of hostilities in the region in decades. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited