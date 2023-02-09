Debit card left during Florida robbery leads to arrest

The store owner showed deputies surveillance video, and they also located a debit card with the suspect’s name on it on the counter near the register, the sheriff said. The deputies actually recognized the man in the video from a vehicle fire near the gas station earlier that night.

“He must have really wanted those items to break into a closed convenience store to get them,” Staly said. “Leaving a debit card behind does not absolve you from theft or committing a burglary.”

Deputies said they tracked the man down to return the debit card — and arrest him for burglary and theft.