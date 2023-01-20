December US home sales fall, capping nearly 18% drop in 2022

The National Association of Realtors said Friday that existing home sales totaled 5.03 million last year, a 17.8% decline from 2021. That marks the weakest year for home sales since 2014 and the biggest annual decline since 2008, following the foreclosure crisis of the late 2000s.

Even so, the median national home price for all of last year jumped 10.2% to $386,300, the NAR said.