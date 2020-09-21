DeChambeau carves up US Open one divot-sized slice at a time

“I’m going to come back next year,” he vowed, “and look like a different person.”

Yet even at the start of the week, few people believed he resembled a U.S. Open champion. No tournament in golf places a higher premium on par, or rewards accuracy while punishing wayward shots with rough several times gnarlier than anything encountered at a routine tour event. But when the U.S. Golf Association set up Winged Foot, it’s risk-reward calculations ended yards behind where many of DeChambeau’s tee shots landed.

None of that would matter, however, if he couldn’t putt, or if DeChambeau didn’t have a work ethic that saw him back out on the practice range for several hours after he’d completed his round Saturday, pounding drive after drive into the distance and well beyond the reach of a few scattered spotlights.

Tiger Woods had that same drive though the prime of his career and for a while, he hit the ball farther than just about all of his major rivals, too. There’s no way to know how long DeChambeau will have that same advantage nor whether he’ll hold up over the long run.

But either way, the powers-that-be in golf are going to have decide how much distance is too much, and whether to throttle back the ball, sooner than they planned. On Sunday, No. 16 at Winged Foot stretched to 508 yards, a par-5 dogleg converted to a par-4. DeChambeau shredded that defense by cutting the corner with a tee shot that measured 365 yards.

“I don’t know what they can do really, because he’s hitting it so far,” said Louis Oosthuizen, who finished third.

The more immediate concern, though, is how many of the golf courses on the schedule will be able to contain him.

“If he can do it around here,” McIlroy said. “I’m thinking of Augusta and thinking of the way you play there.”

Late into the U.S. Open broadcast, someone got even more specific, speculating that DeChambeau could blow his tee shot over — instead of having to maneuver around — the stand of trees that guard the corner at Augusta National’s 13th.

That would leave him holding a wedge for his approach shot into the iconic par -5, a prospect that almost certainly caused the green jackets at the Masters to reach for a bottle of antacids with one hand and Google “emergency landscaping services” with the other.

