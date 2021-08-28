DeChambeau takes 1-shot lead into weekend at Caves Valley

DeChambeau was at 16-under 128.

Cantlay played in the group behind DeChambeau and was matching him shot for shot, just in a more conventional manner than smashing driver as far as he could. Cantlay finally made a bogey on the 17th hole with a tough lie against the collar of the green. He shot 63.

Sungjae Im birdied two of his last three holes for a 65 and was four shots behind, along with Sergio Garcia, who finished his round Friday with a 67,

Caves Valley is suited perfectly for DeChambeau at 7,452 yards in rain-softened conditions. There is plenty of room off the fairways, so spongy that it's hard for the ball to run into the rough, and with big greens for what amounts to target practice.

Caves Valley wasn't terribly friendly to a pair of major champions. PGA winner Phil Mickelson twice hit into the water on the par 3s on the back nine for double bogeys. He had a double bogey and two bogeys to finish his round of 77.

British Open champion Collin Morikawa had a 75 and was in last place. Morikawa at least is assured of playing next week, when the top 30 in the FedEx Cup advance to the Tour Championship. Mickelson is 70th in the standings and has two rounds left in his season.

Caption Jon Rahm, of Spain, hits from the 16th fairway during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

Caption Bryson DeChambeau wears a towel on his neck during high temperatures after teeing off on the second hole during the second round of the BMW Championship golf tournament, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass