Man dead, woman taken to hospital following house fire in Trotwood
Defending champ Krejcikova loses in 1st round of French Open

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic plays a shot against France's Diane Parry during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic plays a shot against France's Diane Parry during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Monday, May 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Nation & World
28 minutes ago
PARIS (AP) — Barbora Krejcikova has become only the third defending women’s champion to lose in the first round of the French Open.

Krejcikova, a Czech player who was seeded second at Roland Garros, lost to 97th-ranked Diane Parry 1-6, 6-2, 6-3.

It was Krejcikova’s first match since February because of an injured right elbow.

The only other two women to lose in the first round a year after winning the title at Roland Garros were Anastasia Myskina in 2005 and Jelena Ostapenko in 2018.

