Defending migrants was a priority for Pope Francis from the earliest days of his papacy

The plight of migrants was one of Pope Francis’ top priorities
FILE— Pope Francis attends a ceremony at the Karatepe refugee camp on the Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Dec. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE— Pope Francis attends a ceremony at the Karatepe refugee camp on the Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Dec. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
Nation & World
By GIOVANNA DELL'ORTO and RENATA BRITO – Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago
X

Advocating for migrants was one of Pope Francis' top priorities. His papacy saw a refugee crisis in the Mediterranean, skyrocketing numbers of migrants in the Americas, and declining public empathy that led to increasingly restrictive policies around the world.

Francis repeatedly took up the plight of migrants — from bringing asylum-seekers to the Vatican with him from overcrowded island camps to denouncing border initiatives of U.S. President Donald Trump. On the day before his death, Francis briefly met with Vice President JD Vance, with whom he had tangled long-distance over deportation plans.

Some memorable moments when Francis spoke out to defend migrants:

July 8, 2013, Lampedusa, Italy

For his first pastoral visit outside Rome following his election, Francis traveled to the Italian island of Lampedusa — a speck in the Mediterranean whose proximity to North Africa put it on the front line of many smuggling routes and deadly shipwrecks.

Meeting migrants who had been in Libya, he decried their suffering and denounced the "globalization of indifference" that met those who risked their lives trying to reach Europe.

A decade later, in a September 2023 visit to the multicultural French port of Marseille, Francis again blasted the "fanaticism of indifference" toward migrants as European policymakers doubled down on borders amid the rise of the anti-immigration far-right.

April 16, 2016, Lesbos, Greece

Francis traveled to the Greek island of Lesbos at the height of a refugee crisis in which hundreds of thousands of people arrived after fleeing civil war in Syria and other conflicts in the Middle East and South Asia.

He brought three Muslim families to Italy on the papal plane. Rescuing those 12 Syrians from an overwhelmed island camp was "a drop of water in the sea. But after this drop, the sea will never be the same," Francis said.

During his hospitalization in early 2025, one of those families that settled in Rome said Francis didn't just change their lives.

“He wanted to begin a global dialogue to let world leaders know that even an undocumented migrant is not something to fear,” said Hasan Zaheda.

His wife, Nour Essa, added: “He fought to broadcast migrant voices, to explain that migrants in the end are just human beings who have suffered in wars.”

The news of Francis' death shocked the family and they mourned “with the whole of humanity,” Zaheda said.

In December 2021, Francis again had a dozen asylum-seekers brought to Italy, this time following his visit to Cyprus.

Feb. 17, 2016, at the US-Mexico border

Celebrating a Mass near the U.S. border in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, that was beamed live to neighboring El Paso, Texas, Francis prayed for "open hearts" when faced with the "human tragedy that is forced migration."

Answering a reporter's question while flying back to Rome, Francis said a person who advocates building walls is "not Christian." Trump, at the time a presidential candidate, was campaigning to do just that, and responded that it was "disgraceful" to question a person's faith. He criticized the pope for not understanding "the danger of the open border that we have with Mexico."

Oct. 24, 2021, Vatican City

As pressures surged in Italy and elsewhere in Europe to crack down on illegal migration, Francis made an impassioned plea to end the practice of returning those people rescued at sea to Libya and other unsafe countries where they suffer "inhumane violence."

He called detention facilities in Libya "true concentration camps." From there, thousands of migrants are taken by traffickers on often unseaworthy vessels. The Mediterranean Sea has become the world's largest migrant grave with more than 30,000 deaths since 2014, when the International Organization for Migration's Missing Migrants Project began counting.

Feb. 12, 2025, Vatican City

After Trump returned to the White House in part by riding a wave of public anger at illegal immigration, Francis assailed U.S. plans for mass deportations, calling them "a disgrace."

With Trump making a flurry of policy changes cracking down on immigration practices, Francis wrote to U.S. bishops and warned that deportations "will end badly."

“The act of deporting people who in many cases have left their own land for reasons of extreme poverty, insecurity, exploitation, persecution or serious deterioration of the environment, damages the dignity of many men and women,” he wrote.

U.S. border czar Tom Homan immediately pushed back, noting the Vatican is a city-state surrounded by walls and that Francis should leave border enforcement to his office.

When Vance visited over Easter weekend, he first met with the Vatican's secretary of state, Cardinal Pietro Parolin. Afterward, the Holy See reaffirmed cordial relations and common interests, but noted "an exchange of opinions" over current international conflicts, migrants and prisoners.

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support through the AP's collaboration with The Conversation US, with funding from Lilly Endowment Inc. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

FILE - Migrants and refugees wait for assistance on an overcrowded wooden boat in the Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast, Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruno Thevenin, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Refugees and migrants are rescued by members of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms in the Mediterranean Sea on Nov. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Sergi Camara, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Migrants and refugees walk behind a cross in a camp set up by volunteers near the port of Mytilini, on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Pope Francis, center, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, left, and Archbishop of Athens Ieronymos II, toss floral wreaths into the sea on the Greek island of Lesbos, April 16, 2016. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE— A model boat hangs from the ceiling of the Notre Dame de la Garde Basilica as Pope Francis delivers a speech in Marseille, France, Sept. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE-- Pope Francis, left, speaks to migrants, wearing white caps, during his visit to the island of Lampedusa, Sicily, in southern Italy, July 8, 2013. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, Pool, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Pope Francis poses for selfie photos with migrants at a regional migrant center in Bologna, Italy, Oct. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Pope Francis waves to a cheering crowd during his visit to the island of Lampedusa, Sicily, in southern Italy, July 8, 2013. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Pope Francis poses for a selfie photo with a migrant during his weekly general audience at the Vatican, Sept. 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Syrian refugees Wafa, no last name available, and her husband, Osama, hold their children's hands as they arrive with another Syrian family at the St. Egidio Community in Rome, April 16, 2016. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE— Hundreds of people gather on the U.S. side of the border to watch as Pope Francis prays at the U.S.-Mexico border fence along the Rio Grande, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Feb. 17, 2016. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Young men peer through the border wall as U.S. Border Patrol in San Diego prepare for the arrival of hundreds of pro-migration protesters, in Tijuana, Mexico, Dec. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - People peer through the border wall as U.S. Border Patrol in San Diego prepare for the arrival of hundreds of pro-migration protesters, in Tijuana, Mexico, Dec. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Migrants reach through a border wall for clothing handed out by volunteers as they wait for asylum, May 12, 2023, in San Diego, Texas. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE— Balloons representing the hopes and struggle of immigrant communities are released during an event organized by the Border Network for Human Rights organization along the border fence on the outskirts of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Feb. 15, 2016. (AP Photo/Ivan Pierre Aguirre, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE— A Border Patrol van transports a group of migrants, Jan. 21, 2025, after they crossed illegally between two border walls separating Mexico and the United States in San Diego, Texas. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - A cross stands on the Mexican side of the border with the United States hours before President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration, Jan. 19, 2025, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Your clothes are shedding bits of plastic. Here’s what people are doing...
2
Pope Francis converted to the environmental cause and denounced those...
3
Israeli strikes kill 14 in Gaza and destroy heavy equipment needed to...
4
Pope Francis' funeral to be held Saturday, with public viewing starting...
5
Vance and Modi meet in New Delhi to discuss trade deal and avoid US...