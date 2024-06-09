Defending Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah appears to hurt Achilles in 100 at Grand Prix event

NEW YORK (AP) — Reigning 100-meter Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah from Jamaica had to be helped from the track after appearing to hurt her Achilles tendon in a race at the USATF New York City Grand Prix on Sunday.

Thompson-Herah burst out of the blocks at Icahn Stadium and was in the mix before starting to fade midway through the 100-meter race. The 31-year-old sprinter began limping near the finish line. She took off her right spike and later was carried away from the area around the track.