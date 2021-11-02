Defense begins in trial of Philadelphia official, union boss

He still faces a second trial on charges he and others embezzled more than $600,000 from Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, which he leads.

Jurors have heard wiretaps of his phone calls to Henon, Mayor Jim Kenney and others. And prosecutors closed their case Tuesday afternoon by playing a conversation between Dougherty and the mayor in November 2015, the month he took office, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

During the call, Dougherty says of Henon, “he's on my payroll.”

The defense case is expected to last one to three days.