dayton-daily-news logo
X

Defense helps No. 19 Penn State edge No. 12 Wisconsin 16-10

Wisconsin's Isaac Guerendo runs for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Caption
Wisconsin's Isaac Guerendo runs for a first down during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Nation & World
By STEVE MEGARGEE, Associated Press
Updated 8 minutes ago
Jaquan Brisker and Ji’Ayir Brown intercepted Graham Mertz deep in Penn State territory in the final 2½ minutes to preserve the 19th-ranked Nittany Lions’ 16-10 victory over No. 12 Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Jaquan Brisker and Ji'Ayir Brown intercepted Graham Mertz deep in Penn State territory in the final 2½ minutes to preserve the 19th-ranked Nittany Lions’ 16-10 victory over No. 12 Wisconsin on Saturday.

Wisconsin (0-1) had its string of 25 consecutive victories in home openers snapped because of its red-zone failures. The Badgers dominated time of possession but had four scoreless trips inside Penn State’s 25-yard line, including three inside the 10.

“It was a gutsy win against a really good opponent, a top-20 opponent,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “Our kids willed it to happen today.”

The Badgers had first-and-goal at the 1 in the closing minutes on a drive that included a targeting penalty on Ellis Brooks that knocked Penn State’s top tackler out of the game.

Then things went awry.

Mertz lost the ball on an apparent handoff attempt on first down, though Wisconsin’s Isaac Guerendo recovered the fumble at the 4. Guerendo lost a yard on second down, then Joey Porter Jr. broke up a pass to Jack Dunn.

On fourth down, Mertz attempted a pass across the middle to tight end Jake Ferguson, but Brisker picked it off and delivered a 41-yard return with 2:16 remaining.

Wisconsin got the ball back on its own 18 with 1:11 left and got all the way to the Penn State 25 with 26 seconds remaining, thanks in part to a personal foul on Arnold Ebiketie. But after an intentional grounding call pushed Wisconsin back to the 32, Brown intercepted a Mertz pass on the game’s final play.

“We've got to find a way to finish,” Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said. “We didn't do that enough.”

Noah Cain broke a 10-all tie and put Penn State (1-0) ahead for good with a 2-yard touchdown run with 9:17 remaining, though Jonathan Stout’s extra-point attempt bounced off the left upright. Stout also missed a 23-yard field goal.

Jahan Dotson had a 49-yard touchdown catch for Penn State and also set up Cain’s score with a 42-yard reception. He finished with five catches for 102 yards.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was 18 of 33 for 247 yards. Mertz went 22 of 37 for 185 yards.

Wisconsin was led by Chez Mellusi, who rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries in his Badgers debut. Mellusi had just 27 carries all season last year while playing for Clemson.

BADGERS' CHENAL OUT

Wisconsin played without one of its usual starting inside linebackers. Leo Chenal, whose 46 tackles ranked second on the team last season, announced on Instagram he would miss the first two games after testing positive for COVID-19.

ExploreThe Badgers canceled two games last season due to an outbreak.

Mike Maskalunas, a sixth-year senior, made his first career start in Chenal's place.

THE TAKEAWAY

Penn State: The Nittany Lions managed only one first down and gained just 43 yards in the first half but still managed to win by opening up its passing attack in the second half and coming up huge on defense in critical moments. Ebiketie, a Temple transfer, blocked a short field-goal attempt and provided consistent pressure in his Penn State debut. Brisker left the game due to injury on multiple occasions but delivered one of the game's biggest plays down the stretch.

Wisconsin: The Badgers' defense once again looks outstanding. It won't matter unless the offense starts playing better.

ExplorePOLL IMPLICATIONS

Wisconsin figures to fall out of the top 15 while Penn State could move up to the top 15.

UP NEXT

Penn State hosts Ball State next Saturday.

Wisconsin hosts Eastern Michigan next Saturday.

___

Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Penn State's Arnold Ebiketie hits Wisconsin's Graham Mertz as he throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Caption
Penn State's Arnold Ebiketie hits Wisconsin's Graham Mertz as he throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Penn State head coach James Franklin reacts to a blocked field goal during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Caption
Penn State head coach James Franklin reacts to a blocked field goal during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wisconsin Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard reacts to a stop during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Caption
Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard reacts to a stop during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Penn State's Sean Clifford tries to get away from Wisconsin's Nick Herbig during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Caption
Penn State's Sean Clifford tries to get away from Wisconsin's Nick Herbig during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Wisconsin's Jake Ferguson catches a pass in front of Penn State's Joey Porter Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Caption
Wisconsin's Jake Ferguson catches a pass in front of Penn State's Joey Porter Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Caption
Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst watches during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

In Other News
1
Miami Beach says law-breaking partiers no longer tolerated
2
Northeast deals with muck, waterlogged homes in Ida cleanup
3
O's lose no-hit bid vs Yanks on bobbled infield grounder
4
Over 24 hours in Kabul, brutality, trauma, moments of grace
5
No. 2 Oklahoma holds on for 40-35 win over Tulane
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top