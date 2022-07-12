Deforestation in Brazilian Amazon hits tragic record in 2022

Around half of the felling occurred on public lands, according to the IPAM analysis. The pattern in Brazil is that criminals seize public land expecting that the areas will be legalized for agriculture or cattle-raising in the future.

Other illegal real estate and timber transactions plus lack of enforcement contribute to the increasing deforestation rates, according to Ane Alencar, IPAM’s science director.

“Those who control the Amazon don’t want it preserved,” Alencar told the Associated Press in a phone interview. “The standing forest has no value in today’s Amazon."

The most rapacious cutting took place in Amazonas state, overtaking both Para and Mato Grosso, which historically register more tree loss. That is a worrisome trend, as Amazonas is deep in the rainforest and has remained pristine relative to other Amazon regions.

